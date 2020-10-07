North Dakota State’s NFL prospect skipping spring season, opting for NFL Draft

YSU won't have to worry about NDSU quarterback Trey Lance this year as he is opting for the NFL Draft

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance scrambles against Central Arkansas in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

FARGO, North Dakota (WKBN) – North Dakota State quarterback and NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance is skipping the Bison’s spring football schedule to focus on the NFL Draft.

The sophomore is draft eligible and reports say he is a top-three QB in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his lone game in 2020, Lance ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas Saturday.

In 2019, he completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while running for 1,100 yards and 14 TDs.

Youngstown State opens the season at North Dakota State on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

