North Dakota State’s NFL prospect skipping spring season, opting for NFL Draft

FARGO, North Dakota (WKBN) – North Dakota State quarterback and NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance is skipping the Bison’s spring football schedule to focus on the NFL Draft.
The sophomore is draft eligible and reports say he is a top-three QB in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In his lone game in 2020, Lance ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas Saturday.
In 2019, he completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while running for 1,100 yards and 14 TDs.
Youngstown State opens the season at North Dakota State on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.