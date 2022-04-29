FARGO, North Dakota (WKBN) – North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson was selected 34th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, Watson recorded 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards and seven scores.

Against Youngstown State last November, Watson tallied four receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

The two-time All-American finished his collegiate career with the Bison with 105 receptions, 2,140 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 52 games.