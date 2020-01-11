North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz raises the trophy alongside quarterback Trey Lance (5) as they celebrate after beating James Madison 28-20 in the FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – North Dakota State won its eighth FCS national championship in nine years.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, in a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday.

The Bison stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since 1894.

James Hendricks ran 20 yards for a touchdown on a fake field goal for the Bison, and clinched the game with an interception at the goal line in the closing seconds. James Madison finished 14-2.

The Dukes won the national title three years ago, but have since lost in the title game twice to NDSU.

