NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The brave souls that climb aboard these massive bulls, are few and far between. But High Steel Rodeo Productions in North Bloomfield, is giving many a front row seat to these one-of-a-kind athletes.

“First year, man, it was it was shaky,” said Heath Davis of High Steel Rodeo Productions.

“I didn’t, people weren’t showing up. I got discouraged, went back to the drawing board. Now we’re 1500-2000 people is pretty much selling out at every show.”

And the product isn’t just bringing those crowds, but also top notch talent too.

“Guys that have went to the PBR,” Davis said. “Got one Brazilian tonight, Barbosa. He, you know, he won the Challenger tour series, and they’re coming to North Bloomfield. Just because we put the caliber of stock together that guys want to get on.”

Like professional bull rider out of Virginia Tristen Marshall.

“With every athlete, you want to kind of have a routine that you do the same thing each and every time,” Marshall said.

“Because in bull riding it’s so fast, everything’s happening so fast, you don’t have time to think about stuff. You know, if you’re if you’re thinking about what you need to do or thinking about how loud the crowd’s yelling or how come making a great bull ride, then 90% of the time you’re going to hit the ground.”

A sport that really is unlike any other.

“In most sports, you making the first move is an advantage, but not in bull riding,” said announcer Brandt Clark.

“It’s a dance and you’re waiting for that bull to make the first move. And then you’re making a countermove to stay in the middle of that.”

And of course, once you win enough, Like North Bloomfield reserve and Buckin Ohio barrel racing national champion Sierra Thompson, you become a household name in these circles.

“It’s exciting to see the little kids and how excited they get when they’re like when they walk past your trailer and they see your horse and they want you to sign their arm,” Thompson said.

“It just makes you feel like you’re doing something greater than just running your horse.”

The definition of a tough but rewarding passion.

“It can humble you really quick,” Thompson said.

“You know, one day you might be on the top of the mountain, the next day you might be at the very bottom. But I think being on the top of the mountain, it’s worth, you know, the fight and the climb to get to the top.”