LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cody Nolfi posted his first varsity win in Lowellville’s 23-8 victory over Leetonia. Nolfi allowed just one hit over three innings of work as he stuck out six batters.

Brady Bunofsky highlighted the Rockets’ hitting by registering four hits in four at bats while driving in four runs. Ricky Palumbo, Justin Beeson and Tino Rivera-Ocasio all had two hits apiece. Bunofsky and Beeson scored four runs, respectively.

On Saturday, Lowellville will play against Campbell Memorial at Cene Park.

Joe Guido and Jacob McCool both had a pair of hits for the Bears. McCool had a double.

Leetonia will play against Jackson-Milton at home tomorrow.