CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion improves to 2-1 following its 70-50 victory over Maplewood.

Marky Nolan drained three shots from long distance while leading all scorers with 26 points. Ian Orwig and Christian Williams each tallied 13 points for the Golden Flashes.

Next up for Champion is a matchup with Brookfield on Tuesday.

Alex Donaldson (16) and Andrew Barnett (15) combined to score 31 for the Rockets.

Maplewood will play rival-Bristol on Tuesday.