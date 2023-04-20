LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion put together an all-around performance in their 13-2 win over Liberty.

Dylan Howell tossed six strong innings, permitting five hits and striking out three batters. Joey Fell came on to pitch the final inning and struck out an additional Leopard.

Micah Nolan, the Golden Flashes’ leadoff hitter, had three extra base hits that included a pair of doubles and his first career home run while driving in four runs.

Tyler Skaggs had two doubles as well.

Champion finished with 11 hits.

The Golden Flashes will meet Orange on Saturday.