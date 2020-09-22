‘No surprise to us’: West Branch offense rolling, Warriors off to 4-0 start for first time since 2007

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Touchdowns have been bountiful for the West Branch football team this year. The Warriors offense has racked up 172 points in four games, led by senior quarterback Brock Hillyer, who has accounted for 14 touchdowns already this season.

“I think that whenever you have a quarterback that can run it or throw it, I think it puts opposing defenses in a bit of a pickle,” said head coach Ken Harris.

West Branch has changed it up offensively this season, a spread offense that lets the athletic Warriors get into space.

“It is good because I have a good receiver core too. They make me look good,” Hillyer said.

“It is fun,” said senior lineman Kenny Marra. “It is awesome to get a block on and see the skill players run touchdowns. It is always a good feeling.”

Now, there is no doubt that Hillyer is the leader of that Warriors offense, and as good as he is, he isn’t the only weapon for this West Branch team. In fact, he missed last week’s game against Carrollton due to an injury, and that offense still put up 37 points, led by sophomore Dru DeShields, who ran for 114 yards, threw for another 188 and had four total touchdowns.

The Warriors said they were not surprised by the sophomore.

“I kind of expected him to, to be honest,” Hillyer said. “I do not think anyone was because that is who he is, that is what he is going to do and I am proud of him.”

“I had no doubt,” Marra said. “Before the game, I even said I have complete faith in you Dru, and I did. Nothing surprised me in that game.”

“My coaches told me that they were still going to do the same stuff and I was just like, OK, here we go,” DeShields said. “I knew I could do it, and I knew my teammates believed in me and I knew that I needed to back up a good quarterback and I think I did that.”

Even though they are off to a perfect start, the Warriors aren’t going to be happy unless they finish the job.

“We want to take it one week at a time but at the end of the day the end goal is a state championship and that is what we are going for,” Marra said.

“I want to put our team back on the map around here and I feel like people are sleeping on us,” Hillyer said. “We have that chip on our shoulder, we are going to keep striving for that.”