COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has announced that all high school football playoff games in weeks 11-15 (through the state semifinals) will be played only on Friday nights this fall.

In 2022, the first two rounds were played on Friday night, with the following three rounds split between Friday and Saturday nights.

According to an OHSAA release sent to athletic directors throughout Ohio, postseason games in weeks 11 and 12 will be played at the higher-seed home site.

If a host site does not have lights, the OHSAA says that a move to Saturday is possible.

The next three rounds — which include the regional semifinals, regional finals and state semifinals — will all be played at neutral sites on Friday nights.

The state championship game schedule will be as follows:

Championship games in Divisions I, II, III, and VI will be played on Friday (with one of those games being played on Thursday).

Championship games in Divisions IV, V, and VII will be played on Saturday.