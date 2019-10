YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The schedule changes this year without Grand Valley (left NAC for Chagrin Valley Conference). The divisions now feature a home-and-home series with each team. Newbury begins their final season with a new coach and Fairport Harding awaits their turn next year.

Bristol, Maplewood and Pymatuning Valley all had stellar seasons a year ago. They’ll each attempt to duplicate that same success this season.