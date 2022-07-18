PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Heinz ketchup bottles are coming down at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The renovations come after news broke a week ago about the name of Heinz Field changing to Acrisure Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release Monday. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums.”

Heinz Field has been the home of the Steelers since 2001.

The Steelers’ first home game of the season is September 18 against the New England Patriots in Week 2.