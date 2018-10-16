No matter the record; Mooney-Ursuline still a big game

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - 2018 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 9: Friday, October 19, 2018

Mooney (3-5) at Ursuline (1-7)

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 20, 2017 – Mooney, 49-21

Oct. 21, 2016 – Mooney, 13-9

Oct. 23, 2015 – Ursuline, 28-6

Oct. 24, 2014 – Mooney, 31-7

Oct. 25, 2013 – Mooney, 29-14

Last Friday, John Murphy threw and rushed for over 100-yards in Mooney’s 19-7 loss at Harding. Since beginning the season with a 2-1 record following their win over DeSales (19-18) on September 7; the Cardinals have lost four of their last five games.

Ursuline dropped their 7th game of the year last week when they fell to Boardman (38-14). Brady Shannon connected with Daysean Harris in the second quarter to cut the Spartan lead to 14-7; however, Boardman scored a total of 4 rushing touchdowns in the game and secured the victory.

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 matchups with Ursuline. Last year, Mooney compiled nearly 500 yards of total offense in their 49-21 win over Ursuline. Antonio Page combined for over 250 yards from scrimmage (rushing, passing). The Cardinals outscored Ursuline, 35-14 in the second half.

The last time Mooney and Ursuline met with each having losing records was in 2001 (kind of). I say kind of because looking back at the results – it would appear that entering their September 29th meeting, Mooney held a 0-5 mark while Ursuline defeated The Rayen School (34-13) in their opener but had lost their next four (thanks to a couple of forfeits for using an ineligible player). Ursuline defeated Mooney, 39-6, but had to forfeit the game (and 3 others) as of October 19.

This could be the first year that neither Ursuline nor Mooney advanced to week 11 since 2001.

Game of the Week History

Mooney

39th appearance on GOTW

Record: 30-8

First Game: September 22, 2001 – def. Ursuline (forfeit)

…Cardinal Mooney won their first 12 matchups on the Game of the Week.

Ursuline

35th appearance on GOTW

Record: 15-19

First Game: September 22, 2001 – lost to Mooney (forfeit)

...The Fighting Irish dropped 11 of their first 13 appearances on the Game of the Week. They’ve won 13 of their last 21 games.

Coaches

Mooney: P.J. Fecko, 19th season (154-73)

Ursuline: Larry Kempe, 7th season (34-44)

2018 Team Statistics

Points Scored: Mooney, 21.3; Ursuline, 14.3

Points Allowed: Mooney, 21.8; Ursuline, 37.5

Upcoming Schedule

Mooney

Oct. 26 – at Fitch (6-2)

Ursuline

Oct. 26 – St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-3)