No Let Up! Struthers posts win #18

Struthers' Trey Metzka has averaged 15.7 points over his last 3 outings

Struthers Wildcats high school basketball

One night after they clinched the league title; Wildcats score a 20-point win

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers showed no sign of let up as the Wildcats defeated Southern, 72-52. Trey Metzka led Struthers with 4 three-pointers to finish with 18 points. Carson Ryan tallied 16 in the winning effort. The ‘Cats are 18-3 and will close out the regular season slate against Sebring a home on Friday.

Cam Grodhaus paced all scorers with 23 for Southern. Grodhaus connected on a trio of three-point shots in the first half. He also made 6 of 9 from the foul line. The Indians (16-6) will now wait on the winner of the Wellsville/Valley Christian first round matchup in the Struthers District. Southern split their regular season meetings with Wellsville.

