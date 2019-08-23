No-hitter alert: Scrappers blank Crosscutters on a milestone night

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch opened the season in winning fashion with a 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14) win over East Liverpool Thursday night.

Emma Bartlett led the way with 37 assists and 12 digs.

Chelsie Wheeler added 14 kills and two blocks, Cate Maguire tallied seven kills and two blocks, while Ella Sahlic jipped in with 13 digs. Alyssa Leskovac finished with 13 digs, five kills and three aces.

Austintown Fitch is now 1-0 on the season. The Falcons return to action on Monday on the road at Jefferson.