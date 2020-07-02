No goals… is the goal for Warren JFK’s all-time saves leader

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s not much that gets by Warren JFK graduate Alexa Chieffo.

“I’m a very competitive person,” says Chieffo. “Every time I go on the field, I feel like if I put my entire heart on the field, I could never be disappointed or regret how I played.”

Chieffo started all four years in goal for Warren JFK, and was a First Team All-Conference player every season. Last fall, she helped Kennedy win the Division Three District Title. This fall, she’ll continue her soccer career at Capital University.

“As soon as I walked on campus, I was like, this is the place that I want to go,” says Chieffo.

Alexa Chieffo leaves Kennedy as the school’s all-time leader with over 600 saves. She said the secret to her success is simple.

“Don’t let the ball go in the goal,” says Chieffo jokingly. “But more importantly to me, it’s not about physicality, and what you can do and what you can’t do. I think it’s really a confidence thing, and a mentality more importantly.”

606 career saves is not just the most in Warren JFK history, it also ranks 22nd all-time in the state of Ohio.

“It’s a great feeling,” says Chieffo. “And a constant reminder of the special and amazing program I was a part of at Kennedy.”