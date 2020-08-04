No final decisions yet on Ohio high school fall sports seasons

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said they are still not ready to make a decision regarding fall sports just yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discussed high school fall sports during their coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday.

“We do not know exactly what is going to happen moving forward,” DeWine said. “We want to get a little closer to that before we make any final decisions.”

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said it is possible that the Department of Health order requiring testing for contact sports could be lifted before the start of the season.

Husted also said they are reviewing plans from the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals potentially having fans in the stands for the upcoming NFL season.

