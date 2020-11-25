No fans on Sunday; Steelers announce changes with rescheduled game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that fans will not be permitted into Heinz Field this Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens.
The game was initially scheduled for Thursday night, before a new outdoor attendance ordinance by the state of Pennsylvania would take effect. But COVID-19 concerns within the Ravens organization have postponed the game until Sunday.
Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten released the following statement:
Based on the new orders and advisories from the state of Pennsylvania that go into effect on Friday, unfortunately we will not be permitted to host fans in the seating bowl on Sunday at Heinz Field for our rescheduled game against the Baltimore Ravens. The new state orders will not permit more than 2,500 people at our game, including players, coaches, stadium staff, etc.
We are disappointed for those fans who had planned on attending Thursday night’s game. Our ticket office will communicate soon with those fans who purchased tickets from us regarding credits and refunds.
We would like to take this opportunity to wish our fans a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.