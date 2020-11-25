No fans on Sunday; Steelers announce changes with rescheduled game

This is Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the Northshore of Pittsburgh Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fans will not be permitted into Heinz Field on Sunday when the Steelers host the Ravens

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that fans will not be permitted into Heinz Field this Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

The game was initially scheduled for Thursday night, before a new outdoor attendance ordinance by the state of Pennsylvania would take effect. But COVID-19 concerns within the Ravens organization have postponed the game until Sunday.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten released the following statement: