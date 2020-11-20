‘No excuses’: Jackson-Milton coach says, ‘This team has all the ability’

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays
Coach: Stephen Procopio
2019-20 record: 8-16 (2-12, MVAC)
Returning starters: Seniors – AJ Bouch, Cole Grope, Nick McGinnis, Frank Prozy and Mason Robison.
Coach Procopio expects his team to win this season.
“This team has all the ability. With the experience we have returning, there’s no excuses. They need to compete, get better daily and have mental toughness. We have team goals and in order to achieve them, everyone must buy in.”
The Blue Jays return all five starters (AJ Bouch, Cole Grope, Nick McGinnis, Frank Prozy and Mason Robison), including a key contributor (Gavin Sahli), who also started a handful of games a year ago.
Bouch averaged 7 points and 5.6 rebounds as a junior. Grope and McGinnis scored 8.2 points and 6 points per outing last season. Prozy finished with a 6.5 scoring average and 7.3 rebound stat line. Robison led the team in scoring (15.1 ppg) as a junior. Sahli scored 5.9 points and 1.6 steals.
Jackson-Milton will also look for senior Nate Sahli, junior Logan Sokol and sophomore Aaren Romigh to contribute this season as well.
“We need leadership from our upperclassmen,” Procopio said. “We need them to hold each other accountable and get out of their comfort zones. Each individual player must own his role and we need to play selfless basketball. As a staff, we’re very excited about this team and the potential they have. We just need consistent leadership and the desire to improve daily. We need to have the ability to play four full quarters of basketball with energy and intensity.”
2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings
Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)
McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)
Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)
Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)
Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)
Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)
Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)
Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)
2020-21 Schedule
Jackson-Milton
Nov. 28 – Liberty
Dec. 1 – at Mathews
Dec. 4 – at Sebring
Dec. 8 – at Springfield
Dec. 11 – McDonald
Dec. 12 – at Lordstown
Dec. 15 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 18 – Western Reserve
Dec. 22 – Leetonia
Jan. 5 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 8 – at Lowellville
Jan. 12 – Waterloo
Jan. 15 – Sebring
Jan. 22 – Springfield
Jan. 23 – East Canton
Jan. 26 – at McDonald
Feb. 2 – Mineral Ridge
Feb. 5 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 9 – Lowellville
Feb. 12 – at Waterloo
Feb. 16 – Columbiana
Feb. 19 – at Lisbon
