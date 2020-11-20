‘No excuses’: Jackson-Milton coach says, ‘This team has all the ability’

The Blue Jays return all five starters from last year's group

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays

Coach: Stephen Procopio

2019-20 record: 8-16 (2-12, MVAC)

Returning starters: Seniors – AJ Bouch, Cole Grope, Nick McGinnis, Frank Prozy and Mason Robison.

Coach Procopio expects his team to win this season.

“This team has all the ability. With the experience we have returning, there’s no excuses. They need to compete, get better daily and have mental toughness. We have team goals and in order to achieve them, everyone must buy in.”

The Blue Jays return all five starters (AJ Bouch, Cole Grope, Nick McGinnis, Frank Prozy and Mason Robison), including a key contributor (Gavin Sahli), who also started a handful of games a year ago.

Bouch averaged 7 points and 5.6 rebounds as a junior. Grope and McGinnis scored 8.2 points and 6 points per outing last season. Prozy finished with a 6.5 scoring average and 7.3 rebound stat line. Robison led the team in scoring (15.1 ppg) as a junior. Sahli scored 5.9 points and 1.6 steals.

Jackson-Milton will also look for senior Nate Sahli, junior Logan Sokol and sophomore Aaren Romigh to contribute this season as well.

“We need leadership from our upperclassmen,” Procopio said. “We need them to hold each other accountable and get out of their comfort zones. Each individual player must own his role and we need to play selfless basketball. As a staff, we’re very excited about this team and the potential they have. We just need consistent leadership and the desire to improve daily. We need to have the ability to play four full quarters of basketball with energy and intensity.”

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)

McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)

Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)

Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)

Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)

Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)

2020-21 Schedule

Jackson-Milton

Nov. 28 – Liberty

Dec. 1 – at Mathews

Dec. 4 – at Sebring

Dec. 8 – at Springfield

Dec. 11 – McDonald

Dec. 12 – at Lordstown

Dec. 15 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 18 – Western Reserve

Dec. 22 – Leetonia

Jan. 5 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 8 – at Lowellville

Jan. 12 – Waterloo

Jan. 15 – Sebring

Jan. 22 – Springfield

Jan. 23 – East Canton

Jan. 26 – at McDonald

Feb. 2 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 5 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 9 – Lowellville

Feb. 12 – at Waterloo

Feb. 16 – Columbiana

Feb. 19 – at Lisbon