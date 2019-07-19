No conference, no problem: Canfield football ready for challenge of independent schedule

The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back Regional Final appearances, but will be tested with no conference schedule in Division 3

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The energy level is high at Canfield this preseason and for good reason, with all the talent they have returning.



Head coach Mike Pavlansky is now in his 19th season with the Cardinals and for the first time, his team will be playing without a conference.

‘We’ve never been independent since I’ve been here,” said Pavlansky. “Don’t know how that works, all I know is we gotta line up each week and do the best we can.”

Not only that, but Canfield also does not have rival Poland on the schedule for the first time since 1944. The Battle of 224 will resume next year but it’s a disappointment for this year’s seniors.

“Absolutely it is that something could have been worked out,” said Pavlansky. “Being a Poland grad and being on both sides of that, in my humble opinion, no reason for the game not to be played. But it’s not being played and we’re not going to worry about that and we’re going to worry about who’s on our schedule in 2019.”

In typical Canfield fashion, defense will be their strength once again, especially up front. Senior Richie Hofus is a force at defensive end and tackle and state wrestling champions Nick Crawford and Anthony D’Alesio are two of the toughest linebackers in the area.

On offense, expect another strong running game, as juniors Ethan Fletcher and Jackson Crist battle it out for the QB position.

“I feel like for my three years being here this is the most competitive we’ve ever been like this early on,” said Crawford. “I think it’s only going to grow into the season every week.”

“I’m more excited this year than I’ve ever been,” said D’Alesio. “We’re ready to go I can tell by practice this is the most intense we’ve ever been in the beginning.”

“We don’t have Poland Week 10 anymore but we do have Boardman Week 10 and they have been a very tough competitor for us over the past two years,” said Hofus. “We’ve always had a real tough game, real hard fought game. It’s the same kind of message each year, I mean we gotta bring it.”