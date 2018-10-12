Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - We have received many calls this week regarding the NFL schedule this Sunday on WKBN. Due to the NFL contract with CBS, WKBN must show the 1 p.m. game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh and cannot show the 1 p.m game between Los Angeles and Cleveland.

Under the terms of the NFL/CBS contract, both the Steelers and Browns claim Youngstown as a 'secondary' home market. The team that plays 'away' automatically becomes the mandatory team. If they are both away or both home, CBS would be able to pick whichever game they thought would deliver the largest audience.

Airing the Steelers game, and not the Browns game, is ultimately fulfilling that contract and was not a decision made on any level at WKBN.