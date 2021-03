Masks must be worn at all times while visiting Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Fans can only wear certain types of face coverings when they watch Indians’ home games this season at Progressive Field.

Acceptable masks include double-layered cloth masks, surgical masks, dust masks and N95 masks without vents.

Bandanas, sheer masks, gaiters and masks with valves will not be accepted.

Masks must be worn at all times while visiting Progressive Field.

The Indians will host Kansas City for their home opener on Monday, April 5.