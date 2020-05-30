No agreement yet on resumption of NBA season

The league suspended play following the conclusion of its March 11 games

(AP) – The NBA Board of Governors continues to ponder various scenarios as the league prepares to resume a season still on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three people familiar with Friday’s meeting have told The Associated Press that the board hasn’t developed a consensus opinion on how many teams should be back on the floor for the planned late-July resumption. The people say Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on multiple options ranging from 16 to all 30 teams returning to action when the season begins again near Orlando, Florida.

One person said 20 of more teams would be brought back to finish the season near Orlando, while a second person said the league would bring back any team within six games of a playoff berth.

