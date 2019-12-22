No. 5 Ohio State outlasts No. 6 Kentucky 71-65

The Buckeyes made four straight free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback

by: JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) – D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and No. 5 Ohio State outlasted No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

The Buckeyes played their third straight game without guard Duane Washington Jr. due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game between top-five teams.

Kentucky kept Ohio State within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left.

