No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State.
The Buckeyes were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend.
They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff.
Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.
Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime.
Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines didn’t play this weekend for virus-related reasons.