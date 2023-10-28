ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 2-ranked Mount Union dominated its way to a 51-14 win over Otterbein after leading 44-0 after the first three quarters to improve to 8-0.

Purple Raiders quarterback Braxton Plunk tossed 5 touchdowns while completing 26-of-34 passes for 330 yards.

Wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. led all receivers with 120 yards and three touchdowns after hauling in five catches on the day.

Special teams played a big part of the day for the Purple Raiders, blocking a punt for a safety in the first half along with a 62-yard punt return touchdown from Nick Turner.

The Mount Union defense held Otterbein to just 69 rushing yards on the day while picking up 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Next Saturday, the undefeated Purple Raiders hit the road to take on John Carroll on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.