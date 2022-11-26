ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union Purple Raiders (12-0) kept their perfect season alive and roll into the NCAA Division III Playoffs Quarterfinals after beating Utica (10-2) convincingly 45-7.

Mount Union jumped on Utica early and lead 24-0 at halftime behind two rushing touchdowns from running back Deandre Parker and one passing touchdown for quarterback Braxton Plunk.

Parker finished the day with 120 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Plunk would complete 83% of his passes (25-30) for 191 yards and three passing touchdowns.

It was in the third quarter when the lethal Plunk to wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. combo caught fire, connecting on two touchdowns from 29 and 19 yards out.

Ruby Jr. has now caught a touchdown in all 12 games, posting 26 so far this season. He caught five balls for 82 yards and the pair of touchdowns.

The Purple Raiders defense followed up last weeks performance (65 rushing yards allowed) by topping it, holding the Pioneers to just 16 rushing yards on 17 attempts, while also intercepting Utica three times.

Mount Union will take on Delaware Valley (12-0) in the quarterfinals on Dec. 3.