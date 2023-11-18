ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 2 nationally-ranked Mount Union scored 28 points in the first quarter before cruising to a 56-14 win over Alfred State in the 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round.

Purple Raiders quarterback Braxton Plunk had a phenomenal 21-of-32 day passing with 336 yards and 4 passing touchdowns.

Senior Wayne Ruby, Jr. collected most of that work, catching 8 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Edwin Reed and Tyrell Sanders also added touchdown catches.

The Mount also dominated the run game, with Deandre Parker putting up 131 yards on 20 attempts.

Junior Tyler Echeverry also gained 78 yards with a score and Darnell Williams rushed for 75 yards in the win.

In the fourth quarter, West Branch product TJ Deshields scored a rushing touchdown from 6 yards out, the first of his career with the Purple Raiders.

The Mount defense pitched a 2nd half shutout after allowing 14 points in the first half, and racked up 5 total sacks on the Pioneers offense.

With the win, Mount Union (11-0) will face Alma (11-0) in the second round at on Nov. 25 with a time and location yet to be determined.