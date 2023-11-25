ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – With less than 2 minutes to play, Alma College went 96 yards and scored with 10 seconds left in the game to stun No. 2 Mount Union 24-20 in the second round of the 2023 Division III Football Championship.

After a defensive pass interference on 3rd down, Alma quarterback Carter St. John hit Cole Thomas for a 2-yard touchdown pas with just 10 seconds left to put the Scots on top for the first time all game.

Despite the loss, Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk became the Division III all-time leading passer after finishing with 261 yards on the day.

He broke former Mount quarterback Bill Borchert’s record of 14,482 career passing yards.

Wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. led all players in this game after hauling in in 14 catches for 140 yards.

Mount running back DeAndre Parker also finished with 143 rushing yards on 31 attempts and a touchdown.

With the loss, the Purple Raiders season comes to an end at 11-1 after losing in the second round of the Division III playoffs.