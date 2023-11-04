UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 2 Mount Union made a statement on Saturday with a 49-14 win over No. 13 John Carroll to claim the Ohio Athletic Conference Championship for the 34th time in program history.

The Purple Raiders jumped on the Blue Streaks in the second quarter, piling up 21 unanswered points to lead 28-7 at halftime.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 281 yards after completing 29-of-35 passes and 4 total touchdowns on the day.

Leading the team in receiving was Wayne Ruby Jr. with 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.

DeAndre Parker led the Purple Raiders with 90 rushing yards on just eight carries and a touchdown.

The suffocating Mount defense picked up three sacks and two interceptions during the win.

With the win, Mount Union improves to 9-0 on the season and 8-0 in OAC play with just one regular season game left.

The Purple Raiders host Baldwin Wallace back home at Kehres Stadium on Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m.