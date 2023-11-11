ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 2 Mount Union finished off its perfect regular season with a 41-17 win over Baldwin Wallace on Saturday.

View highlights courtesy of Mount Union Athletics above.

Purple Raiders quarterback Braxton Plunk completed 34-of-47 passes for a game-high 309 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. hauled in two touchdowns and 57 yards to lead the team while Chase Lawson and Tyrell Sanders also caught touchdown passes.

To lead the rushing attack, Tyler Echeverry surpassed the 100-yard mark with 114 yards on 15 attempts and added a rushing score.

The Purple Raiders defense racked up four sacks on the day and three interceptions, with Josh Jones, Ian Sexton and John Roland ended up with INT’s.

Mount Union outgained Baldwin Wallace 470 yards to 288 as the Purple Raiders improve to 10-0 on the season.

The NCAA Division III Football Selection Show takes place Sunday at 5 p.m. where Mount Union will find out who they will take on in the first round of the playoffs.