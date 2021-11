Ohio State’s Eugene Brown, right, dunks as Bowling Green’s Cam Young defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Five players scored in double figures for No. 19 Ohio State, which routed Bowling Green 89-58 on Monday night.

The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.

E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points.

Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons (1-2) with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.