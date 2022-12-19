COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just three days after the No. 2 recruit in the 2024 class committed to Ohio State, the No. 1 recruit has decided he will not head to Columbus.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, is de-committing from Ohio State seven months after announcing he would become a Buckeye, according to multiple reports.

The five-star rated recruit, according to 247Sports, is from Chandler, Arizona, and is the son of former NFL center Dominic Raiola who spent 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2001 to 2014.

On Wednesday, five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 recruit in the nation, announced his commitment to be a Buckeye.

With Raiola’s de-commitment, the Buckeyes will not have the top-two recruits in 2024 and currently have three players committed from the 2024 class: Smith, offensive lineman Ian Moore and multi-purpose athlete Garrett Stover.