Nittoli notches win #100; Salem holds off Canfield

Salem Head Coach Vince Nittoli recorded his 100th career victory in a 46-38 win over Canfield.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem topped Canfield 46-38 in girls’ high school basketball action on Wednesday night.

It was Quakers’ Head Coach Vince Nittoli’s 100th career victory.

Kyla Jamison led Salem with 19 points and 6 rebounds in the win. Abbie Davidson added 10 points and 6 steals. Casey Johnson connected on a pair of free throws late to seal the deal. She finished with 6 points for the Quakers.

Grace Mangapora and Alyssa Dill led Canfield with 9 points apiece.

Salem improves to 3-1 on the season. The Quakers return to action Saturday on the road at Alliance.

Canfield returns to action on Monday at home against Ravenna.