YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine local teams across three divisions have advanced to the girls high school basketball District Championship game this season.

Dates, times and locations for all six games are listed below:

DIVISION II

#1 Marlington vs. #4 West Branch

Saturday at 7pm – Uniontown Lake High School

#2 Salem vs. #6 West Geauga

Friday at 7pm – Ashtabula Lakeside High School

DIVISION III

#1 Liberty vs. #2 Brookfield

Saturday at 7pm – Struthers High School

#3 Garfield vs. #3 Champion

Saturday at 3pm – Lakeview High School

DIVISION IV

#2 Springfield vs. #6 Maplewood

Saturday at 7pm – Mineral Ridge High School

#1 Bristol vs. #5 McDonald

Saturday at 7pm – Grand Valley High School