YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine local high school football teams will change divisions this fall according to the latest release from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Youngstown East, Hubbard, Niles, Lakeview, Crestview, Springfield and Western Reserve will all drop one division based on their 2021 boys enrollment, along with the OHSAA’s competitive balance formula.

Both Valley Christian and Jackson-Milton will move up one division based on the same formula.

Below are the 2022 high school football divisional assignments. The numbers following each school are the 2021 boys enrollment, followed by the adjusted enrollment with competitive balance.

DIVISION II – Region 5

Boardman – 511 / 520

Austintown Fitch – 481 / 500

Warren Harding – 484 / 486

DIVISION III – Region 9

Howland – 329 / 346

Chaney – 303 / 320

Canfield – 314 / 314

DIVISION IV – Region 13

Ursuline – 191 / 269

Youngstown East – 258 / 268 (DOWN FROM DIVISION III)

Hubbard – 248 / 261 (DOWN FROM DIVISION III)

Niles – 253 / 254 – (DOWN FROM DIVISION III)

Salem – 235 / 240

West Branch – 230 / 248

Beaver Local – 225 / 231

Struthers – 209 / 222

Poland – 216 / 218

Girard – 206 / 211

East Liverpool – 204 / 209

DIVISION V – Region 17

Lakeview – 191 / 193 (DOWN FROM DIVISION IV)

Cardinal Mooney – 119 / 185

Liberty – 158 / 185

South Range – 159 / 169

Champion – 161 / 161

DIVISION VI – Region 21

Columbiana – 137 / 153

LaBrae – 131 / 147

United – 134 / 147

Crestview -128 / 141 (DOWN FROM DIVISION V)

Brookfield – 136 / 137

Mineral Ridge – 121 / 134

Valley Christian – 79 / 133 (UP FROM DIVISION VII)

Campbell – 127 / 127

East Palestine – 123 / 125

Newton Falls – 124 / 124

Jackson Milton – 104 / 120 (UP FROM DIVISION VII)

DIVISION VII – Region 25

Springfield – 104 / 104 (DOWN FROM DIVISION VI)

McDonald – 90 / 103

Mathews – 94 / 99

Southern Local – 96 / 97

Wellsville – 90 / 96

Lisbon – 84 / 91

Warren JFK – 71 / 86

Leetonia – 72 / 74

Lowellville – 62 / 72

Western Reserve – 60 / 72 (DOWN FROM DIVISION VI)

Sebring – 48 / 65

Southington – 40 / 40