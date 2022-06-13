YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine local high school football teams will change divisions this fall according to the latest release from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Youngstown East, Hubbard, Niles, Lakeview, Crestview, Springfield and Western Reserve will all drop one division based on their 2021 boys enrollment, along with the OHSAA’s competitive balance formula.
Both Valley Christian and Jackson-Milton will move up one division based on the same formula.
Below are the 2022 high school football divisional assignments. The numbers following each school are the 2021 boys enrollment, followed by the adjusted enrollment with competitive balance.
DIVISION II – Region 5
Boardman – 511 / 520
Austintown Fitch – 481 / 500
Warren Harding – 484 / 486
DIVISION III – Region 9
Howland – 329 / 346
Chaney – 303 / 320
Canfield – 314 / 314
DIVISION IV – Region 13
Ursuline – 191 / 269
Youngstown East – 258 / 268 (DOWN FROM DIVISION III)
Hubbard – 248 / 261 (DOWN FROM DIVISION III)
Niles – 253 / 254 – (DOWN FROM DIVISION III)
Salem – 235 / 240
West Branch – 230 / 248
Beaver Local – 225 / 231
Struthers – 209 / 222
Poland – 216 / 218
Girard – 206 / 211
East Liverpool – 204 / 209
DIVISION V – Region 17
Lakeview – 191 / 193 (DOWN FROM DIVISION IV)
Cardinal Mooney – 119 / 185
Liberty – 158 / 185
South Range – 159 / 169
Champion – 161 / 161
DIVISION VI – Region 21
Columbiana – 137 / 153
LaBrae – 131 / 147
United – 134 / 147
Crestview -128 / 141 (DOWN FROM DIVISION V)
Brookfield – 136 / 137
Mineral Ridge – 121 / 134
Valley Christian – 79 / 133 (UP FROM DIVISION VII)
Campbell – 127 / 127
East Palestine – 123 / 125
Newton Falls – 124 / 124
Jackson Milton – 104 / 120 (UP FROM DIVISION VII)
DIVISION VII – Region 25
Springfield – 104 / 104 (DOWN FROM DIVISION VI)
McDonald – 90 / 103
Mathews – 94 / 99
Southern Local – 96 / 97
Wellsville – 90 / 96
Lisbon – 84 / 91
Warren JFK – 71 / 86
Leetonia – 72 / 74
Lowellville – 62 / 72
Western Reserve – 60 / 72 (DOWN FROM DIVISION VI)
Sebring – 48 / 65
Southington – 40 / 40