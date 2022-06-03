COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Nine local athletes from four area high schools have already reached the podium at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament in Columbus.

Here are the athletes that have scored points for their programs so far:

DIVISION II

Charles Pawlosky, Lakeview / 3rd place – Shot Put

Maggie Hopple, Megan Stafford, Molly Hopple, Maggie Hall – Salem / 4th place – 4×800 Relay

DIVISION III

Carter Burnett, Badger / 8th place – High Jump

Ryan Henry, McDonald / 3rd place – Shot Put / 7th place -Discus

Dante Mediati, McDonald / 4th place – Shot Put / 4th place – Discus

Ryan Emch, Crestview – 8th place / Long Jump