Niles won 7 games a year ago; Dragons seek playoff appearance this fall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering through six non-winning seasons, Niles got over the hump last fall and recorded a 7-3 mark. Their best record since 2012 when they last advanced to the post-season at 8-3.

The Red Dragons return their starting QB Zack Leonard and other key pieces as they attempt to move up the Northeast 8 ladder. Zack’s scored 15 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons as well. However, this coming year, he’ll be without his top two ball carriers (David Mays, 332 yards; Joe Gallo, 224 yards) as well as three of his top four receivers (Romaro Baskin, Seth McMillion, Brandon Hayes). Also, Adam McGinnis – an All-League First-Team selection – has since graduated as well.

With the Coronavirus looming, the off-season has been anything but normal. “We have held virtual coach led workouts,” states Parry. “also team meetings and competitions all virtual. There was definitely a learning curve but I’m proud of the work our players put in during all of this.”

2019 Record: 7-3 (4-3), T-3rd place in NE8

Head Coach: Jim Parry, 3rd season at Niles (11-9)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.0 (27th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 21.5 (22nd in Area)

Total Offense: 283.3

Rushing Offense: 122.2

Passing Offense: 161.1

Total Defense: 286.6

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 6

What you need to know about Niles’ offense

-Entering his third season at the controls of Niles’ offense, Zack Leonard saw improved play from year #1 (49.6%, 850 yards, 10 TDs) to last year (55.1%, 1611 yards, 15 TDs). In 2018, Leonard threw an interception on 1 of every 15.4 passes. Last fall, he improved upon that stat to 1 of every 26.8 tosses.

Senior Chase Sudzina returns after leading the team in yards per reception (14.9) on 19 catches and 2 touchdowns. In 2018, as a sophomore, Sudzina hauled in 6 passes for 79 yards (TD).

Travis Molnar will make his return at running back after suffering a collarbone injury in Week 1. We have a lot of depth at Receiver. “We also return Jeremy Hall, Kolton Christopher, Noah Derr and Alleni Fryer who all played significant minutes last season,” Parry says. “Matt Keeley is a sophomore who we think will contribute in the backfield as well. Beyond those guys, we have other skill players who we think can break through for playing time.”

The offensive line lost a ton. “We need to replace 4 of 5 linemen,” adds coach Parry. “We return many of our skill position players so we hope to let Leonard distribute the ball to those guys in space.”

What you need to know about Niles’ defense

-The defense lost their top four tacklers in David Mays (63 tackles), Kyle Lundgren (52 tackles), Aaron Cline (39 tackles, 5 QB sacks) and Brandon Hayes (36 tackles) as well as All-League picks in defensive lineman Sean Weese (32 tackles) and defensive back Jayden Davis. Niles does welcome back a pair of linebackers in Alleni Fryer (32 tackles) and Curtis Taylor (32 tackles).

“We need to do a better job on third down,” remarks Parry. “We had several opportunities to get off the field last year and just didn’t get it done at times. We’re counting on experience in the secondary and linebacking corps to lead the defense. We’ll be smaller so we need to count on our athleticism to make plays.”

Niles’ Key Player(s)

-QB Zack Leonard looks to continue to lead the Red Dragons. He’ll have a revamped offensive line in front of him and new targets to throw the ball to.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 27 – at Howland

Sept. 4 – Alliance

Sept. 11 – East

Sept. 18 – Jefferson

Sept. 25 – at Poland

Oct. 2 – at South Range

Oct. 8 – Struthers

Oct. 16 – at Hubbard

Oct. 23 – Lakeview

Oct. 30 – at Girard

The Big game on the schedule

August 27 – at Howland

…The season kicks off a rival-Howland. Doesn’t get much bigger than that in late August.

Since 2013, Niles’ receivers with 300 yards or more

2019 – Romaro Baskin, 474

2019 – Seth McMillion, 300

2016 – Tre Martin, 734

2016 – Marlon Pearson, 472

2015 – Marlon Pearson, 810

2015 – Jasson Faison, 498

2014 – Leonard Bryant, 478

2013 – Marcus Hill, 1083

2013 – Chris Parry, 924

2013 – Justin Lopes, 712