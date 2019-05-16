Niles wins sectional; gets Hubbard next

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Dillon Weida tossed a 7-inning, 2-hitter in Niles’ 4-0 win tonight over Salem to win the sectional. Weida struck out 4 and allowed just 2 walks. Chase Sudzina finished 3 for 3 with an RBI. Zack Leonard and Joe Gallo each had a pair of hits. Gallo scored twice. Ken Flanigan had the game’s lone extra base hit (double).

For the Quakers, Blaize Exline had each of the team’s hits Adam Wilson threw 6-innings and struck out 3 Dragons.

This evening, Hubbard upset Poland – 11-10 – to win the Sectional Championship. On Monday, Niles (19-9) will face Hubbard at Cene Park in the Struthers District Semifinal.

