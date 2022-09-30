CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles McKinley Red Dragons visit the South Range Raiders in a week seven high school football matchup.

It has been all Raiders to this point, with South Range holding a 41-0 lead at the half.

Billy Skripac has over 200 yards passing and four total touchdowns to lead the Raiders.

J.D. Crouse has two receiving touchdowns as well.

Blake Ewert, Tyler Remish and Ayden Leon have also found the endzone in the game.

Niles (2-4) will host Struthers in week eight. South Range (6-0) will visit Jefferson.