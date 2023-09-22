LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two 4-1 teams take the field in Lisbon Friday night with Beaver Local playing host to Niles.

It’s been almost all Niles in the first half with the Red Dragons putting up six touchdowns.

Austin Cline threw a long touchdown pass to open the scoring in the game and give the Beavers a 7-0 lead on the opening drive.

Then the Red Dragons ripped off six unanswered scores before the midway point with Anthony Budak contributing three touchdowns and Antuan Gardner accounting for two scores during the first half scoring blitz.

Niles leads 42-7 at the half as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Niles (4-1) will host Poland next week. Beaver Local (4-1) will visit Hubbard.