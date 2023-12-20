NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles star running back and the WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year Antuan Gardner officially signed his letter of intent to play football at Youngstown State next fall on Wednesday morning.

“I just feel like there’s a fresh breath of air, just to find a place to call home,” said Gardner. “I appreciate all my family for being here. I just wanted to feel what felt good to me.” Hear more from Gardner in the video above!

Gardner was recently named the WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year after earning 2023 Trumbull County Player of the Year and being named named First Team All-Ohio.

While rewriting the Red Dragons record book this season, Gardner racked up 2,461 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns, both single-season school records.

He will graduate with over 5,000 rushing yards and 65 career touchdowns, which ranks number one all time in the 111-year history of the Niles program.

Gardener will now join Doug Phillips and company, who finished 8-5 last season and picked up the program’s first playoff win since 2016.