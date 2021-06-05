Niles standout sprinter captures multiple state titles at Division II track championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles senior standout sprinter Chante Clinkscale won two state championships Saturday at the Division II Track and Field State Championships.

Clinkscale grabbed her first title in the 100m dash with a time of 11.86 seconds to win gold.

Later in the day, Clinkscale won the 200m dash, topping the field with a time of 24.30 seconds.

She won an indoor track championship this year.

Beaver Local’s Caleb White also won a state championship. His time in the 100m dash was the best at 11.09 seconds.

White later finished second in the 200m dash.

Three Valley runners made the podium in the boys 800m run. Girard’s Ricky Marsico finished second, Poland’s Andrew Briggs had third and South Range’s Michael Hvizdos finished seventh.