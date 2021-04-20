Niles standout, Dayton commit breaking records with her eye on more

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles senior Chante Clinkscale has already grabbed her fair share of hardware this season.

She won an indoor track championship this year, and earlier this month, she broke the 100-meter dash record at the Ward Invitational, which has stood since 1985.

“Ah, it was excitement,” Clinkscale says. “I came in wanting to win, willing to win. I knew what the record was, I knew what I was looking for and chasing and just claimed it.”

“Just to see her do it, knowing all the work she has been doing since COVID and everything else, it meant a lot,” said head Coach Alan Caldwell.

Clinkscale ran an 11.95 at the Ward, breaking the former record of 12.30. She said her focus then and every race is always the same.

“Ever since I was in middle school, I always wanted to be the first person at the jackpot at the finish line,” Clinkscale said. “So from there on, just focusing on me and running my own race.”

The Dayton commit said the ultimate jackpot in her senior season would be getting that 100-meter time down to 11.6 seconds. Not only would that put her in position to win a state championship in Division II, but it would also set a new state record.

“That would be big for Niles for her to do it,” Caldwell said. “That would be a big accomplishment for her to do that.”

“Going down there to win state,” said Clinkscale. “That is my number-one accomplishment that I am looking forward to. It would mean the world to me to finish off my season strong as a senior. Just continue to go hard every practice, do what my coaches tell me to do and giving it my all like it is my last.”