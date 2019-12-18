Niles snaps skid; Sudzina & Foster score 19

Red Dragons lost their previous 3 games by a total of 15 points

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles snaps their three-game losing streak by topping Jefferson, 63-51. Four Red Dragons scored in double figures. Doug Foster and Chase Sudzina each tallied a season-high 19 points apiece. Aleni Fryer added 11 and Joe Wolfe had 10.

Jefferson 2-2) was paced by Kody Cunningham – who scored 17 – as he connected on 5 three-pointers. The Falcons will visit Struthers on Friday.

Niles (2-3) will play host to Lakeview on Friday as well.