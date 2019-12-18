LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Niles snaps skid; Sudzina & Foster score 19

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Red Dragons lost their previous 3 games by a total of 15 points

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles snaps their three-game losing streak by topping Jefferson, 63-51. Four Red Dragons scored in double figures. Doug Foster and Chase Sudzina each tallied a season-high 19 points apiece. Aleni Fryer added 11 and Joe Wolfe had 10.

Jefferson 2-2) was paced by Kody Cunningham – who scored 17 – as he connected on 5 three-pointers. The Falcons will visit Struthers on Friday.

Niles (2-3) will play host to Lakeview on Friday as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com