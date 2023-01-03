VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Robert Strickland and Sam Perrone combined to score 37 in Niles’ 81-63 win at Mathews. Strickland and Perrone each drained four 3-pointers apiece.

Keyshon Talley scored a bucket in each quarter to finish with 12 points. Anthony Budak and Matt Kozak also tallied 10 points for the Red Dragons. Stephen Dorsey added 9 in the victory.

Niles combined for 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Next up for the Red Dragons will be a home date against Hubbard on Friday.

Ethan Petak led all scorers with 23 points (5-7 FT) for Mathews. Jason Haynie and Jake Williams scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Mustangs will travel to Cardinal on Friday before returning home for a Saturday matchup with Madonna.