Niles shuts out Edgewood; Kozak shines on the hill

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles shuts out Edgewood, 9-0, Friday evening at home. The Red Dragons posted a 6-run fifth inning to pad their 3-0 lead.

Matt Kozak tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5 to register the win on the hill for the Dragons.

Zack Macik and Anthony Fisher each finished with two hits apiece. Macik, Niles’ leadoff hitter, scored 3 times.

Edgewood’s two base hits were both doubles by Ethan Stalter and Zack Vencill.

Niles will play a home-and-home series against Hubbard next week.

