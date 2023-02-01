NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Niles High School student-athletes signed to continue their careers in the college ranks on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Football standout Matt Keeley signed to play at Youngstown State. The lineman stands at 6’3, 255 pounds.

Three Red Dragons girls soccer players will play in college. Both Avallina Aurilio and Brionna Bash will head to Bethany College while teammate Cheyenne Zack will play at Garrett College.

Niles senior Ashton Russo will play two sports in college at Malone University, signing to run cross-country and track with the Pioneers.