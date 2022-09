NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – With a new teachers contract in place at Niles, the football team has scheduled a game for Friday night.

The Red Dragons were originally scheduled to play LaBrae on Friday but with fears of a teacher strike, the two teams decided to cancel the game to allow the Vikings to find a week three opponent.

Now, Niles will travel to Independence on Friday to take on the Blue Devils at 7 p.m.

On the season, the Red Dragons are 1-1.