NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles won three post-season games: topping Hubbard (5-2), Geneva (5-3) and top-seeded Canfield (4-3) in the district semifinal.

However, the Red Dragons were eliminated by Chardon (10-0) in the Struthers District Final, the same Hilltopper team that went on to win the state championship.

This year, Niles will look to their four returning letter winners – seniors Matt Kozak (First-Team All-League) and Sam Perrone, along with juniors Kris Hrosar and Landon Turner.

Kozak led the team by pitching 57 innings, accumulating a 1.11 ERA and posting eight wins, along with 61 strikeouts.

The Red Dragons will have Nick Hammond and Keyshon Talley, a pair of seniors, join juniors Nick Clark, Antuan Gardner and AJ Yost as newcomers on the varsity roster this year. Brixton Gilmore, a freshman, is set to begin his high school career on the varsity level.

Coach Mike Guarnieri enters his 14th season at the helm of the program.

“I expect us to compete every day, compete for the league and district title,” he said.

Guarnieri indicates the strength of the team will be within his pitching staff and how athletic Niles is this year.

The season gets underway at Girard on March 27.

Niles Red Dragons Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 17-9 (11-3), 2nd in Northeast 8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Chardon in District Championship game

Coach: Mike Guarnieri

Key Returnees

Matt Kozak, Senior

Sam Perrone, Senior

Kris Hrosar, Junior

Landon Turner, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Girard

Mar. 28 – Girard

Mar. 30 – at Lordstown

Mar. 31 – Mineral Ridge

Apr. 3 – South Range

Apr. 4 – at South Range

Apr. 6 – at Harding

Apr. 10 – at Hubbard

Apr. 11 – Hubbard

Apr. 13 – United

Apr. 14 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 17 – at Lakeview

Apr. 18 – Lakeview

Apr. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley

Apr. 21 – at Mineral Ridge

Apr. 24 – at Struthers

Apr. 25 – Struthers

Apr. 28 – Harding

May 1 – at Jefferson

May 2 – Jefferson

May 4 – Pymatuning Valley

May 8 – at Poland

May 9 – Poland

May 11 – Lordstown