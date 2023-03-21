NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles won three post-season games: topping Hubbard (5-2), Geneva (5-3) and top-seeded Canfield (4-3) in the district semifinal.
However, the Red Dragons were eliminated by Chardon (10-0) in the Struthers District Final, the same Hilltopper team that went on to win the state championship.
This year, Niles will look to their four returning letter winners – seniors Matt Kozak (First-Team All-League) and Sam Perrone, along with juniors Kris Hrosar and Landon Turner.
Kozak led the team by pitching 57 innings, accumulating a 1.11 ERA and posting eight wins, along with 61 strikeouts.
The Red Dragons will have Nick Hammond and Keyshon Talley, a pair of seniors, join juniors Nick Clark, Antuan Gardner and AJ Yost as newcomers on the varsity roster this year. Brixton Gilmore, a freshman, is set to begin his high school career on the varsity level.
Coach Mike Guarnieri enters his 14th season at the helm of the program.
“I expect us to compete every day, compete for the league and district title,” he said.
Guarnieri indicates the strength of the team will be within his pitching staff and how athletic Niles is this year.
The season gets underway at Girard on March 27.
Niles Red Dragons Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 17-9 (11-3), 2nd in Northeast 8
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Chardon in District Championship game
Coach: Mike Guarnieri
Key Returnees
Matt Kozak, Senior
Sam Perrone, Senior
Kris Hrosar, Junior
Landon Turner, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Girard
Mar. 28 – Girard
Mar. 30 – at Lordstown
Mar. 31 – Mineral Ridge
Apr. 3 – South Range
Apr. 4 – at South Range
Apr. 6 – at Harding
Apr. 10 – at Hubbard
Apr. 11 – Hubbard
Apr. 13 – United
Apr. 14 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 17 – at Lakeview
Apr. 18 – Lakeview
Apr. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley
Apr. 21 – at Mineral Ridge
Apr. 24 – at Struthers
Apr. 25 – Struthers
Apr. 28 – Harding
May 1 – at Jefferson
May 2 – Jefferson
May 4 – Pymatuning Valley
May 8 – at Poland
May 9 – Poland
May 11 – Lordstown