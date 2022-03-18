NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Mike Guarnieri points to his eight experienced seniors for leadership as Niles will have an athletic group in 2022.

Senior Anthony Fisher led the Red Dragons in hitting (.422 BA) as well as base hits (42), RBIs (32) and doubles (10). Zach Macik scored 40 runs and finished with an on-base percentage of .518. Macik also stole 24 bases a year ago. Fisher and Macik both earned First-Team All-League honors a year ago.

Kolton Christopher closed out his junior year with a 2.49 earned run average, tossing 45 innings and posting five wins while striking out 32 batters.

Guarnieri indicates, “We need to compete every day. Compete for the league title and compete for a district crown this year.”

Niles begins the 2022 season with five consecutive league matchups.

Niles Red Dragons’ Baseball Preview

2021 Record: 18-9 (10-4), 2nd place in Northeast 8 Conference

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Salem, 10-8, in District Semifinal

Coach: Mike Guarnieri

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .321

Earned Run Average: 3.72

Key Returnees

Seniors – Kolton Christopher, Anthony Fisher, Andrew Huffman, Mike Guarnieri, Zach Macik, Jordan Streamo, Joe Valentine, Anthony Vigorito. Juniors – Matt Kozak, Sam Perrone. Sophomore – Kris Hrosar.

Newcomers

Sophomore – Landon Turner

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – Lakeview

Mar. 28 – Girard

Mar. 29 – at Girard

Apr. 4 – at South Range

Apr. 5 – South Range

Apr. 6 – Lordstown

Apr. 7 – United

Apr. 8 – at Harding

Apr. 11 – Hubbard

Apr. 12 – at Hubbard

Apr. 14 – at Lakeview

Apr. 19-22 – Ripken Experience

Apr. 25 – Struthers

Apr. 26 – at Struthers

Apr. 29 – Harding

Apr. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

May 2 – at Jefferson

May 3 – Jefferson

May 5 – Newton Falls

May 9 – at Poland

May 10 – Poland

May 12 – Mineral Ridge