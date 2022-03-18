NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Mike Guarnieri points to his eight experienced seniors for leadership as Niles will have an athletic group in 2022.
Senior Anthony Fisher led the Red Dragons in hitting (.422 BA) as well as base hits (42), RBIs (32) and doubles (10). Zach Macik scored 40 runs and finished with an on-base percentage of .518. Macik also stole 24 bases a year ago. Fisher and Macik both earned First-Team All-League honors a year ago.
Kolton Christopher closed out his junior year with a 2.49 earned run average, tossing 45 innings and posting five wins while striking out 32 batters.
Guarnieri indicates, “We need to compete every day. Compete for the league title and compete for a district crown this year.”
Niles begins the 2022 season with five consecutive league matchups.
Niles Red Dragons’ Baseball Preview
2021 Record: 18-9 (10-4), 2nd place in Northeast 8 Conference
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Salem, 10-8, in District Semifinal
Coach: Mike Guarnieri
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .321
Earned Run Average: 3.72
Key Returnees
Seniors – Kolton Christopher, Anthony Fisher, Andrew Huffman, Mike Guarnieri, Zach Macik, Jordan Streamo, Joe Valentine, Anthony Vigorito. Juniors – Matt Kozak, Sam Perrone. Sophomore – Kris Hrosar.
Newcomers
Sophomore – Landon Turner
2022 Schedule
Mar. 26 – Lakeview
Mar. 28 – Girard
Mar. 29 – at Girard
Apr. 4 – at South Range
Apr. 5 – South Range
Apr. 6 – Lordstown
Apr. 7 – United
Apr. 8 – at Harding
Apr. 11 – Hubbard
Apr. 12 – at Hubbard
Apr. 14 – at Lakeview
Apr. 19-22 – Ripken Experience
Apr. 25 – Struthers
Apr. 26 – at Struthers
Apr. 29 – Harding
Apr. 30 – at Campbell Memorial
May 2 – at Jefferson
May 3 – Jefferson
May 5 – Newton Falls
May 9 – at Poland
May 10 – Poland
May 12 – Mineral Ridge